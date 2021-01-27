Preview: Wolves at Warriors

The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-12) meet the Golden State Warriors (9-8) in a rematch at Chase Center on Wednesday night.

Though the shorthanded Timberwolves fell 130-108 versus Golden State on Monday, the game was within reach until the final six minutes, when the Warriors closed the contest on a 27-15 run.

Malik Beasley led the Timberwolves with a season-high 30 points while Jordan McLaughlin chipped in 15 points as a reserve.

Meanwhile, Golden State’s Stephen Curry scored a game-high 36 points, including 15 in the final frame. Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins also added 23 points, six rebounds, and three blocks as he faced Minnesota for the first time in his career.

Wednesday’s meeting will be Minnesota’s first televised game on ESPN of the season, and the final meeting between the Wolves and Warriors in the first half of the 2020-21 schedule.

What: Wolves at. Warriors

Wolves at. Warriors When: 9:00pm CT, January 27

9:00pm CT, January 27 Where: Chase Center

Chase Center Watch: Fox Sports North, ESPN

Fox Sports North, ESPN Listen: 830 WCCO Radio

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jarret Culver (Left Ankle Sprain), Juancho Hernangómez (Health and Safety Protocols), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Health and Safety Protocols) are OUT. D’Angelo Russell (Right Quad Contusion) is QUESTIONABLE.

Warriors: Alen Smailagić (Right Knee Arthroscopy), Marquese Chriss (Right Syndesmosis Ankle with a Fibular Fracture Injury), and Klay Thompson (Right Achilles Tendon Repair) are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Malik Beasley, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, F – Josh Okogie, C – Naz Reid

Warriors: G – Stephen Curry, G – Kelly Oubre Jr., F – Draymond Green, F – Andrew Wiggins, C – Kevon Looney