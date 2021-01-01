Preview: Wolves vs. Wizards

The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) look to start 2021 with a win on their home court when they face the Washington Wizards (0-5) on Friday night.

The Wolves return to Target Center following a tough trip to Los Angeles, falling to both the Lakers and Clippers. Veteran guard Ricky Rubio led the Timberwolves with 17 points in Tuesday’s matchup with the Clippers, but was still unsatisfied with the team’s performance overall.

“We’ve got to adjust a lot of things,” Rubio told media postgame, “First, we’ve got to play as a team and trust the game plan.”

Washington is on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Chicago Bulls 133-130 on Thursday evening. Despite the team holding a losing record, long-time Wizards guard Bradley Beal has put on outstanding performances night after night for the team, averaging 31.2 points per game to start the season.

The Washington Wizards’ roster looks slightly different after their previous meeting over a year ago. At the start of training camp, the Wizards traded John Wall and a future first-round draft pick to the Houston Rockets for perennial MVP candidate Russell Westbrook. Just like his role in Houston, Westbrook as proven to be a key contributor for the team on the court so far.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Washington Wizards will meet again on Saturday, February 27th at Capital One Arena.

What: Wolves vs. Wizards

When: 7pm CT, Friday, January 1st

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Josh Okogie (Left Hamstring Strain), Jaylen Nowell (Left Soleus Strain) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Left Perilunate Sublaxtion) are OUT.

Wizards:

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – D’Angelo Russell, G – Malik Beasley, F – Jarrett Culver, F – Jake Layman, C – Naz Reid

Wizards: G – Raul Neto, G – Bradley Beal, F- Deni Avdija, F - Rui Hachimura, C – Thomas Bryant