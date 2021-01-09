Preview: Wolves vs. Spurs

Home at last.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-6) return to Target Center on Saturday Night to face the San Antonio Spurs (4-4), tipping off a four-game homestand.

Minnesota finds itself on a six-game losing streak after falling to the Portland Trail Blazers 135-117 on Thursday. Despite the loss, it was a career-high performance for standout rookie Anthony Edwards, tallying 26 points to go with four rebounds. Third-year forward Jarred Vanderbilt continued his impressive play to spark the team off of the bench, posting a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The San Antonio Spurs are on a two-game winning streak, and most recently took a 118-109 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. LaMarcus Aldridge was the team’s lead-scorer with 26 points.

Saturday’s matchup is the first of a back-to-back at Target Center between the two sides over the weekend.

What: Wolves vs. Spurs

When: 7pm CT, Saturday, January 9th

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Karl-Anthony Towns (Left Perilunate Sublaxtion) is QUESTIONABLE, and Josh Okogie (Left Hamstring Strain) is OUT.

Spurs: Quinndary Weatherspoon (Left Knee Surgery), and Derrick White (Left Toe Fracture) are OUT.

Probable Starters

Wolves: G – D’Angelo Russell, G – Malik Beasley, F – Juancho Hernangomez, F – Jarrett Culver, C – Ed Davis

Spurs: G – Lonnie Walker IV, G – Dejounte Murray, F – Keldon Johnson, F.- DeMar DeRozan, C – LaMarcus Aldridge