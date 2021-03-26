Preview: Wolves vs. Rockets

The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-34) and Houston Rockets (12-31) are set to square off at Target Center for a back-to-back series beginning Friday night.

Minnesota fell to the Dallas Mavericks 128-108 on Wednesday night, led by rookie Anthony Edwards' 29 in the scoring column.

The Rockets, 1-21 in their previous 22 contests, were defeated by the Charlotte Hornets 122-97 on Wednesday evening. Prior to that, Houston snapped a franchise-record 20-game losing skid with a win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday, March 22 by a score of 117-99.

The majority of the Rockets' recent losses have been without center Christian Wood, who returned to the lineup following a 16-game injury absence on March 17 and has led the team in scoring, rebounding, and blocks this season. Wood averages 21.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in the 2020-21 campaign.

Friday will be the first of three matchups for Houston and Minnesota this season./p>

Tipoff for Friday's matchup is set for 7PM Central Time from Target Center and is available via Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves vs Rockets

When: 7:00pm CT, March 26

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jordan McLaughlin (Health & Safety Protocol Reconditioning) is QUESTIONABLE and D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) is OUT.

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr. (Quadriceps) is QUESTIONABLE.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Anthony Edwards, F – Jake Layman, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Rockets: G – John Wall, G – Sterling Brown, F – Jaesean Tate, F – Danuel House Jr., C – Christian Wood