Preview: Wolves vs. Raptors

The Minnesota TImberwolves (7-22) finish a three-game homestand when they host the Toronto Raptors (14-15) on Friday evening at Target Center. The two sides met previously on Sunday when the Wolves claimed a 116-112 victory in Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota most recently fell in overtime to the Indiana Pacers, 134-128, on Wednesday. Malik Beasley led the Wolves with 31 points, draining five three-pointers. Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 points and 11 rebounds in the defeat.

The Raptors travel to Minneapolis from Milwaukee, where they beat the Bucks, 110-96. Norman Powell led Toronto with 29 points in the road win.

Tipoff is set for 8PM Central from Target Center, available locally on FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves vs. Raptors

When: 8:00pm CT, February 19

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jarrett Culver (Left Ankle Sprain) and D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) are OUT.

Raptors: TBD

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Malik Beasley, F – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Raptors: G – Kyle Lowry, G – Fred Vanvleet, F – Norman Powell, F – OG Anunoby, C – Pascal Siakam