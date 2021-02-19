Getty Images

Preview: Wolves vs. Raptors

by Cody Sharrett
Posted: Feb 19, 2021

The Minnesota TImberwolves (7-22) finish a three-game homestand when they host the Toronto Raptors (14-15) on Friday evening at Target Center. The two sides met previously on Sunday when the Wolves claimed a 116-112 victory in Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota most recently fell in overtime to the Indiana Pacers, 134-128, on Wednesday. Malik Beasley led the Wolves with 31 points, draining five three-pointers. Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 points and 11 rebounds in the defeat. 

The Raptors travel to Minneapolis from Milwaukee, where they beat the Bucks, 110-96. Norman Powell led Toronto with 29 points in the road win. 

Tipoff is set for 8PM Central from Target Center, available locally on FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio. 

  • What: Wolves vs. Raptors
  • When: 8:00pm CT, February 19
  • Where: Target Center
  • Watch: Fox Sports North
  • Listen: 830 WCCO

    • Current Injury Report:

    Wolves: Jarrett Culver (Left Ankle Sprain) and D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) are OUT.

    Raptors: TBD

    Probable Starters:

    Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Malik Beasley, F – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

    Raptors: G – Kyle Lowry, G – Fred Vanvleet, F – Norman Powell, F – OG Anunoby, C – Pascal Siakam

