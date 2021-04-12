Preview: Wolves vs. Nets

In the second game of a back-to-back set, the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-40) welcome the Brooklyn Nets (36-17) Monday night at Target Center.

Behind Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell, who tallied 27 points each, the Timberwolves earned a 121-117 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Minnesota's dynamic duo combined to score the team's final 14 points, and 21 in the fourth quarter en route to the win. Beyond the Wolves' superstar tandem, Naz Reid chipped in 18 points, Ricky Rubio scored 17, and Anthony Edwards totaled 15 in an impressive offensive display.

The Nets, tied for the Eastern Conference's best record, are 7-3 in their last 10 contests. Brooklyn fell to the Los Angeles Lakers, 126-101, in New York on Saturday. Forward Kevin Durant led the Nets with 22 points in 23 minutes, and remains on a minutes restriction following a lengthy absence due to injury. Brooklyn will be without star guards Kyrie Irving and James Harden in addition to center LaMarcus Aldridge during Monday's matchup.

Monday will be the final meeting between the teams this season, with the Nets outlasting the Wolves 112-107 at Barclays Center on March 29. Tonight's contest will also be the second instance in which Wolves guard D'Angelo Russell will face the Nets since his trade from Brooklyn during the 2019 offseason, and the first as a member of the Timberwolves.

Tipoff for Monday's matchup is set for 7PM Central Time from Target Center and is available via Bally Sports North PLUS and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves vs Nets

When: 7:00pm CT, April 12

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North PLUS

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Soreness) is OUT.

Bulls: Kyrie Irving (Personal Reasons), James Harden (Right Hamstring), and LaMarcus Aldridge (Illness) are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jaden McDaniels, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Nets: G – Bruce Brown, G – Landry Shamet, F – Joe Harris, F – Kevin Durant, C – Blake Griffin