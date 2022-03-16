Preview: Wolves vs. Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-30) return to Target Center on Wednesday night to face the Los Angeles Lakers (28-38).

Minnesota is coming off a memorable matchup against San Antonio on Monday night, where the Timberwolves scored a franchise high 149 points in a 149-139 victory over the Spurs.

Karl-Anthony Towns set a new career-high and broke his own franchise record for the Timberwolves, putting up 60 points in the game, which also marked the most points scored in AT&T Center history. In the third quarter alone, Towns put up 32 points, which is the most in a quarter in franchise history and fourth-most in NBA in the last 25 years. The three-time All-Star became the only player to ever score 55+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 6+ threes in one game.

Los Angeles is on a two-game losing streak after falling to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. Lakers forward LeBron James tallied 30 points and nine rebounds, while guard Talen Horton-Tucker notched 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Lakers have lost four of their last five games, putting them in ninth place in the Western Conference, while Minnesota stands in seventh place – just 1.5 games behind the sixth-seeded Denver Nuggets.

Minnesota currently leads the series against Los Angeles 2-1 and Wednesday’s matchup marks the final game to close the regular season series out.

What: Wolves vs. Lakers

When: 7:00pm CT, March 16

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO Radio

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: TBD

Lakers:

Kendrick Nunn (Knee), and Anthony Davis (Foot) are OUT.

LeBron James (Left Knee Soreness) is QUESTIONABLE.

Talen Horton-Tucker (Left Ankle Sprain) is PROBABLE.