Preview: Wolves vs. Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-20) return home to begin a three-game homestand starting with the Los Angeles Lakers (21-7) Tuesday night at Target Center. The two sides previously met in LA, with the Lakers claiming a 127-91 victory at STAPLES Center.

Karl-Anthony Towns and the hot hand of Malik Beasley scored 20 points each to lead the Timberwolves to a well-earned 116-112 road win over the Toronto Raptors Sunday evening in Tampa, Fla. Beasley drilled six three-pointers, giving him 13 over the past two contests, a franchise record. Towns went 8-of-11 from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds in the victory. Rookie standout Anthony Edwards was a game-high plus-14 in the box score, putting up 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists to help his team to the win.

The Lakers visit their former home of Minneapolis following a 122-105 road defeat to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. LeBron James with 25.5 points and eight assists per game. His running mate Anthony Davis has been ruled out with a right calf strain.

Tipoff is set for 7PM from Target Center, available on FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio locally.

What: Wolves vs. Lakers

When: 7:00pm CT, February 10

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jarrett Culver (Left Ankle Sprain) and D'Angelo Russell (Left Leg Soreness) are OUT.

Lakers: Alex Caruso (Sore Right Hand) and LeBron James (Left Ankle Sprain) are PROBABLE. Kostas Antetokounmpo (Right Knee Patellar Tendinitis) and Anthony Davis (Right Calf Strain) are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Malik Beasley, F – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Lakers: G – Dennis Schröder, G – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F – LeBron James, F – Kyle Kuzma, C – Marc Gasol