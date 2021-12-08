PREVIEW: WOLVES VS. JAZZ

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-13) host the Utah Jazz (16-7), who are looking for their fifth straight win.

The Timberwolves are now on a three-game skid with losses in Washington, in Brooklyn, and most recently, at home against Atlanta. The Jazz are first in the Northwest Division and have a 7-4 road record this season.

The Timberwolves, without point guard D’Angelo Russell due to Right Ankle Soreness, fell at home to the Hawks, 121-110. In addition to Russell, Patrick Beverly has been sidelined due to a Left Adductor Strain since November 24.

In the absence of those key contributors, Karl-Anthony Towns had another monstrous performance with 31 points, 16 rebounds, and 5 assists. This marked the 12th time in NBA history that a 30+ point/15+ rebound/5+ assist/0 turnover stat line has been recorded since turnovers became an official statistic in 1977-78. Anthony Edwards pitched in a 20-point and seven rebound performance while Malik Beasley provided scoring power off the bench with 24 points of his own.

On Sunday night, the Utah Jazz held off the Cleveland Cavaliers, 109-108, behind Donovan Mitchell’s 35 points and Rudy Gobert’s 20 rebounds. The Jazz are 8-2 in their last 10.

Minnesota currently has won the past three matchups against Utah, sweeping the 2020-21 series.

What: : Wolves vs. Jazz

When: 7pm CT, December 8

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Karl-Anthony Towns (Tailbone Contusion), Jaylen Nowell (Back Spasms), D’Angelo Russell (Right Ankle Soreness), and Patrick Beverley (Left Adductor Strain) are QUESTIONABLE.

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike (Right Ankle Injury) is OUT.

Hassan Whiteside (Left Glute Contusion) is QUESTIONABLE.