Preview: Wolves vs. Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-9) will close out their four-game homestand against the Memphis Grizzlies (8-7) on Saturday night at Target Center.

Minnesota is currently on a two-game win streak following a 115-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns posted an impressive 25 points and 12 rebounds in the game, while guard D’Angelo Russell added 22 points.

Memphis has also won their last two games after pulling off a 120-108 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant scored a game-high 28 points, 17 of which came in the third quarter. Grizzlies forwards Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. also contributed 18 points each in the game.

Minnesota and Memphis have met once this season, with Memphis taking a 125-118 overtime win after a buzzer-beating game-tying three-pointer from Karl-Anthony Towns. After Saturday’s matchup, the two teams won’t meet again until January 13th.

The Grizzlies have won their past seven meetings against the Timberwolves and the teams are now tied in the all-time head-to-head matchup at 49 wins a piece.

What: Wolves vs. Grizzlies

When: 7pm CT, November 20

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North PLUS

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Naz Reid (Foot) and Josh Okogie (Back) are QUESTIONABLE.

Grizzlies: Sam Merrill (Ankle) and De’Anthony Melton (Groin) are OUT. Dillon Brooks (Hamstring) is DOUBTFUL.