Preview: Wolves vs. Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-7) are back in action to meet the Memphis Grizzlies (4-6) on their home court at Target Center Wednesday night.

Minnesota is coming off a 96-88 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, finally breaking their seven-game losing streak. Guards Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell each had their seventh-consecutive double-digit scoring game, with Beasley putting up 24 and Russell 27. Timberwolves forwards Juancho Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt both tallied eight boards in the matchup. Minnesota also saw the return of Josh Okogie after missing six games with a left hamstring strain while Karl-Anthony Towns was sidelined after playing 37 minutes the night before.

“I have expectations of them playing,” Coach Saunders said regarding Towns and Okogie’s status on Wednesday, “We’ll see how shootaround goes this morning.”

Memphis is on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-91 on Monday night. Canada native Dillon Brooks held a game-high 21 points along with seven rebounds. Second-year big man Brandon Clarke was next in line with 15 points in the win.

Although the two teams met preseason, this is the first regular season game between the two sides, and they will meet again on Friday, January 15.

What:

When: 7pm CT, January 13

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Josh Okogie (Left Hamstring Strain) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Left Perilunate Sublaxtion)

Grizzlies: John Konchar (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee meniscus surgery recovery), Ja Morant (left ankle sprain), Jontay Porter (right knee soreness), Killian Tillie (right hamstring strain) and Justise Winslow (left hip displacement) are out.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – D’Angelo Russell, G – Malik Beasley, F – Juancho Hernangómez, F – Jarrett Culver, C – Ed Davis

Grizzlies: G – Tyus Jones, G – Dillon Brooks, F – Brandon Clarke, F – Kyle Anderson, C – Jonas Valančiūnas