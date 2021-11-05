Preview: Wolves vs. Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-4) end a three-game homestand at Target Center on Friday night as they face the Los Angeles Clippers (3-4).

Minnesota is set to debut their Remix City Edition Uniforms, featuring elements from three eras of Timberwolves basketball, on Friday evening.

In the teams’ first 2021 regular season matchup on Wednesday, Los Angeles was able to stave off a Wolves fourth quarter comeback behind Clippers guard Paul George’s 32-point performance. Fellow Los Angeles backcourt teammate Reggie Jackson poured in 29 points of his own to boost the Clippers to their second consecutive win.

In the 126-115 defeat, Minnesota was led by Anthony Edwards’ 28 points and six assists.

The teams will meet again next week in Los Angeles.

What: Wolves vs. Clippers

When: 7:00pm CT, November 5

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: D’Angelo Russell (Right Ankle Sprain) is OUT.

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard (Knee), Serge Ibaka (Back), Jason Preston (Foot), and Marcus Morris Sr. (Knee) are OUT.