PREVIEW: WOLVES VS. CAVALIERS

The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-14) finish off their three-game homestand when the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) visit on Friday night.

Minnesota is currently on a four-game losing streak with losses in Washington, in Brooklyn, at home against Atlanta, and most recently, at home against Utah.

The Timberwolves were without point guard D’Angelo Russell for the second straight game due to Right Ankle Soreness but welcomed Patrick Beverley back after a six-game absence due to a Left Adductor Strain. In his return, Patrick Beverley scored 16 points on 8/11 shooting in only 23 minutes. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards combined for 40 points in what became a one-sided affair during the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 23-point win over the Chicago Bulls, 115-92, behind Darius Garland’s 24 points and Evan Mobley’s 16 points and 9 rebounds. The Cavaliers are 5-5 in their last 10.

Minnesota lost the previous meeting against Cleveland but had won the previous two matchups.

What: : Wolves vs. Cavaliers

When: 7pm CT, December 10

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Patrick Beverley (Left Adductor Strain) is PROBABLE. D’Angelo Russell (Right Ankle Soreness) is QUESTIONABLE.

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton (Left Knee Meniscal Tear), and Dean Wade (Right Calf Strain) are OUT.