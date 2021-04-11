Preview: Wolves vs. Bulls

The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-40) begin a four-game homestand on Sunday evening as the Chicago Bulls (22-29) visit Target Center.

The Timberwolves dropped their previous matchup, 145-136, on Friday versus the Boston Celtics. The trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards combined for 80 points in the overtime defeat. Over his last 10 games, Towns is averaging 28.1 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 47.5% shooting from the field.

The Bulls, winners of three of their last four games, fell to the Atlanta Hawks 120-108 on Saturday night. Bulls guard Zach LaVine recorded his fourth 40-plus point scoring effort of the season, pouring in a game and career-high 50 points on 18-of-31 shooting in the loss.

Sunday is the final meeting between the teams in the 2020-21 campaign, with the Bulls emerging victorious 133-126 in an overtime thriller on February 24, 2021.

Tipoff for Monday's matchup is set for 7PM Central Time from Target Center and is available via Bally Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves vs Bulls

When: 7:00pm CT, April 11

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jaylen Nowell (Right Tibia Contusion) is QUESTIONABLE and Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Soreness) is OUT.

Bulls: Garrett Temple (Hamstring) is DOUBTFUL.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jaden McDaniels, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Bulls: G – Tomas Satoransky, G – Zach LaVine, F – Patrick Williams, F – Thaddeus Young, C – Nikola Vucevic