Preview: Wolves vs. Bucks

In a matinee border battle, the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-41) and Milwaukee Bucks (33-20) meet on Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Sans Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves were defeated 127-97 by the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday afternoon. Anthony Edwards tallied a team-high 27 points in the loss while D'Angelo Russell added 15.

Missing perennial All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in each of the past five games, the Bucks are 2-3 over that span, with a win over the Orlando Magic 124-87 on Sunday. Bucks forward Khris Middleton led the team with 21 points in the victory and has been the team's go-to offensive option without Antetokoumpo, averaging 20 points per contest this season.

Monday will be the final meeting between Minnesota and Milwaukee in the 2020-21 campaign, with the Bucks earning a 139-112 victory at Fiserv Forum in the teams' February matchup.

Tipoff for Wednesday's matchup is set for 3:30PM Central Time from Target Center and is available via Bally Sports North PLUS and 102.9 FM.

What: Wolves vs Bucks

When: 3:30pm CT, April 14

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North PLUS

Listen: 102.9FM

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Soreness) is OUT.

Bucks: TBD.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jaden McDaniels, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Bucks: G – Jrue Holiday, G – Donte DiVincenzo, F – Pat Connaughton, F – Khris Middleton, C – Brook Lopez