Preview: Wolves at Pelicans

The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-20) face the New Orleans Pelicans (14-26) on Tuesday night at Smoothie King Center.

Minnesota is on a four-game winning streak after a convincing 141-123 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns put up a season-high 40 points in the game while forward Jarred Vanderbilt also had an impressive night after tallying a career-high 21 points and career-high 19 rebounds.

New Orleans is coming off a 105-101 loss against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night led by center Jonas Valanciunas’ 20 points and 17 rebounds. Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram contributed 22 points. New Orleans has now dropped four of its past five contests.

Tuesday will mark the fourth and final time the Wolves and the Pelicans meet this season, with Minnesota currently having a 2-1 series lead.

What: Wolves at Pelicans

When: 7:00pm CT, January 11

Where: Smoothie King Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Patrick Beverley (Right Groin Soreness) is QUESTIONABLE. Leandro Bolmaro is OUT in Health & Safety Protocols.

Rockets: Kira Lewis Jr. (Right Knee), Didi Louzada (league suspension), and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) are OUT.