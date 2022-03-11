Preview: Wolves At Magic

The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-29) begin a three-game road trip in Orlando when they face the Orlando Magic (17-50) on Friday night.

Currently in the midst of a six-game win streak, the Wolves look to extend that streak to seven games for the first time since 2003. The Timberwolves swept the season series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, beating them by a combined 105 points this season. Malik Beasley started hot from outside the arc and never looked back, making seven threes in the first half, and ending the game with 11 threes made, both franchise records. In addition, Malik Beasley’s 33 points are the most points scored by a player in NBA history who scored all his points on just three-pointers. Anthony Edwards made his return to the court and starting lineup after missing the past four games and ended the night with 16 points in 25 minutes of play.

The Orlando Magic most recently defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 108-102. Guard Cole Anthony led the team to victory with 19 points as Gary Harris contributed with 16 of his own. Orlando currently sits 15th in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Magic are 4-6 in their past 10 games, with a 7-23 home record. Orlando won the matchup earlier this season at Target Center and have prevailed in five out of the last six meetings versus Minnesota dating back to the 2018-19 season.

What: Wolves at Magic

When: 6:00pm CT, March 11

Where: Amway Center

Watch: Bally Sports North Extra

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Anthony Edwards (Left Patella Tendinopathy), Jordan McLaughlin (Right Groin Tightness), Taurean Prince (Back Spasms), and Jarred Vanderbilt (Left Quad Contusion) are QUESTIONABLE.

Magic: Bol Bol (Right Foot Surgery) and Jonathan Isaac (Left Knee Injury Recovery) are OUT.