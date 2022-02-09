Preview: Wolves at Kings

Riding a season-high-tying five-game win streak, the Minnesota Timberwolves (29-25) visit the Sacramento Kings (20-36) on the second night of a back-to-back.

On Tuesday, Minnesota defeated the shorthanded Kings, comfortably, 134-114, behind Karl-Anthony Towns’ 25 points and nine rebounds. In addition, Malik Beasley scored 20+ points in back-to-back games and Jordan McLaughlin facilitated the bench unit with 11 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds. McLaughlin tied his career-high with 11 assists and over his 12 last games, has a ridiculous 45 assists and only one turnover.

The Kings are 2-8 in their last 10 with a 6-19 record at home. The Timberwolves have now won two straight matchups against Sacramento.

What: Wolves vs. Kings

When: 9:00pm CT, February 9

Where: Golden 1 Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

