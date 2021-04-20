Preview: Wolves at Kings

by Cody Sharrett
Posted: Apr 20, 2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-43) continue their extended stay in California, taking on the Sacramento Kings (23-34) for the first night of a back-to-back in the capital. The two sides met previously on April 5 in Minneapolis, with the Wolves claiming a 116-105 victory behind D'Angelo Russell's 25 points off the bench.

Minnesota is looking to bounce back from Sunday's 124-105 defeat to the LA Clippers at Staples Center. Rookie sensation Anthony Edwards was atop the scoring column in the loss, leading all scorers with 23 points while tying a career-high with five three-pointers. 

The Kings return home after beating the Dallas Mavericks, 121-107, Sunday evening in Texas. De'Aaron Fox led his side with 30 points and 12 assists in the victory. 

Tipoff for Tuesday's contest is set for 9:00PM Central, available locally on Bally Sports North PLUS and 830 WCCO Radio.

  • What: Wolves at Kings
  • When: 9:00pm CT, April 20
  • Where: Golden 1 Center
  • Watch: Bally Sports North PLUS
  • Listen: 830 WCCO

    • Current Injury Report:

    Wolves: Jaylen Nowell (Right Tibia Contusion) is DOUBTFUL. Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Soreness) is OUT.

    Kings: Marvin Bagley III (Left 4th Metacarpal Fracture), Richaun Holmes (Right Hamstring Strain), and Robert Woodard II (Lower Back Soreness) are OUT.

    Probable Starters:

    Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jaden McDaniels, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

    Kings: G – De'Aaron Fox, G – Buddy Hield, F – Harrison Barnes, F – Moe Harkless, C – Damian Jones

    Tags
    Edwards, Anthony, Russell, D'Angelo, Timberwolves, Game Preview

    Related Content

    Edwards, Anthony

    Russell, D'Angelo

    Timberwolves

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter