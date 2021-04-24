Preview: Wolves at Jazz

Rounding out a four-game road trip, the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-44) visit the Utah Jazz (44-15) in Salt Lake City Saturday night. The Wolves won the first meeting between the Northwest Division rivals back on December 26 in Utah.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads Minnesota with averages of 24.8 points and 10.9 rebounds per game on shooting splits of 49% from the field, 40% from three-point range, and 87.4% from the free throw line. Anthony Edwards continues to build his Rookie of the Year resumé, averaging 23.3 points per game since the All-Star break.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert remains a force defensively, leading the NBA in total rebounds and blocks while also boasting the league's best defensive rating in his time on the court this season. Utah currently sits atop the Western Conference, two games ahead of the Phoenix Suns.

Tipoff is set for 8PM Central from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Coverage is available locally on Bally Sports North PLUS and 830 WCCO.

What: Wolves at Jazz

When: 8:00pm CT, April 21

Where: Vivint Arena

Watch: Bally Sports North PLUS

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jaylen Nowell (Right Tibia Contusion) is DOUBTFUL. Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Soreness) is OUT.

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike (Right Ankle Sprain) and Donovan Mitchell (Right Ankle Sprain) are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jaden McDaniels, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Jazz: G – Mike Conley, G – Joe Ingles, F – Bojan Bogdanovic, F – Royce O'Neale, C – Rudy Gobert