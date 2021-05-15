Preview: Wolves vs. Celtics

In their penultimate game of the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-48) face the Boston Celtics (35-35) in a matinee matchup at Target Center.

The Wolves most recently dropped a 114-103 contest versus the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, with Anthony Edwards' 29 points, seven boards, and five assists leading the way for Minnesota.

Currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, Boston has dropped four straight games, including a 102-94 loss versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum tallied 29 points in the defeat, and has averaged 26.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists this season.

The Timberwolves and Celtics previously met in Beantown on April 9, where Minnesota was defeated 145-136 in an overtime thriller behind Tatum's then career-high 53 points.

Tipoff for Saturday's game is set for 1:00 PM Central, available locally on Bally Sports North and 830 WCCO.

Beginning Saturday at 9:00am CT, fans will have the opportunity to bid on autographed, game-issued Statement jerseys, posters, mystery boxes, and more during the team's Fastbreak Foundation Auction. Bidding will be live until the buzzer sounds during the Wolves' season finale on Sunday night at Timberwolves.com/auction with proceeds benefitting the Fastbreak Foundation, which provides valuable support to our nonprofit community.

What: Wolves vs. Celtics

When: 1:00pm CT, May 15

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Soreness) and Jarrett Culver (Right Ankle Surgery) are OUT.

Celtics: Jaylen Brown (Wrist), Marcus Smart (Calf), Tristan Thompson (Left Pectoral Strain), Robert Williams (Toe), and Kemba Walker (Neck) are OUT. Jayson Tatum (Left Ankle) and Evan Fournier (Right Knee) are PROBABLE.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – D'Angelo Russell, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Nuggets: G – Tremont Waters, G – Evan Fournier, F – Aaron Nesmith, F – Jayson Tatum, C – Grant Williams