Preview: Wolves at Pelicans

Winners of three straight games, the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-9) visit New Orleans for a matchup versus the New Orleans Pelicans (3-15) on Monday night at Smoothie King Center.

Minnesota is fresh off of an impressive 43-point victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, which is an NBA-best margin of victory this season. Wolves guard D'Angelo Russell led all scorers with 28 points as the team knocked down 20 three-pointers for the second consecutive contest.

New Orleans has lost three of its last four matchups, including a 111-94 defeat versus the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the New Orleans defeat.

Minnesota and New Orleans split their meetings this season, with the Pelicans emerging victorious 107-98 in the teams' last matchup. The teams will meet for a fourth and final time this season on January 11.

What: Wolves at Pelicans

When: 7pm CT, November 22

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Naz Reid (Foot) and Josh Okogie (Back) are QUESTIONABLE.

Pelicans: Zion Williamson (Foot), Didi Louzada (Suspension), and Daulton Hommes are OUT. Devonte' Graham (Foot) is QUESTIONABLE.