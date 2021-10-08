Preview: Wolves at Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves, 1-0 in preseason action, close out their exhibition slate with a three-game road trip beginning in Denver, Colorado on Friday evening.

The Denver Nuggets, 0-2 in preseason to date, have narrowly been defeated in each of their previous matchups. On Wednesday, the Nuggets lost to the Golden State Warriors 118-116. The NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic led Denver with 17 points and 10 boards in the loss.

In their preseason opener, the Wolves impressed en route to a 117-114 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Five scored in double figures led by D’Angelo Russell’s 19 points while Karl-Anthony Towns followed with 15 in the scoring column.

Tipoff for Friday’s contest is set for 8:00 PM Central, available locally on Bally Sports North and 830 WCCO.

What: Wolves vs. Nuggets

When: 8:00pm CT, October 8

Where: Ball Arena

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Nathan Knight (Left Great Toe Sprain) is QUESTIONABLE.

Nuggets: TBD.