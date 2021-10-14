Preview: Wolves at Nets

To close their preseason schedule, the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-0) will face the Brooklyn Nets (2-1) on Thursday evening at Barclays Center.

Brooklyn’s sole preseason loss came versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night 115-104, despite the Nets duo of James Harden and Kevin Durant combining for 44 points.

The Wolves remained perfect in their exhibition slate following a commanding 128-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Ontario, California on Monday.

Six scored in double figures for Minnesota, led by guard D’Angelo Russell’s 19 points and nine assists.

Russell and teammate Jordan McLaughlin have been ruled out of Thursday’s preseason finale.

Tipoff for Thursday’s contest is slated for 6:30 PM Central, available on NBA TV and WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves vs. Nets

When: 6:30pm CT, October 14

Where: Barclays Center

Watch: NBA TV

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: D'Angelo Russell (Return to Competition Reconditioning) and Jordan McLaughlin (Right Groin Strain) are OUT. Josh Okogie (Right Ankle Soreness) is QUESTIONABLE.

Nets: TBD.