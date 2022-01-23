Preview: Wolves vs. Nets

Following a three-day hiatus, the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-23) return to Target Center to face the Eastern Conference leading Brooklyn Nets (29-16) on Sunday night.

Minnesota dropped its previous game versus the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia, 134-122. Wolves guard D'Angelo Russell led the way with 31 points while a third quarter ejection cut Georgia native Anthony Edwards' night short at 20 points.

Brooklyn has won three of its last four games, including a 117-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. Sans star Nets forward Kevin Durant due to injury, Brooklyn guards James Harden and Kyrie Irving picked up the scoring load, combining for 61 points in the victory.

The Timberwolves own a 35-27 advantage in the all-time series between the teams, but Brooklyn has won three straight contests dating back to March 29, 2021.

What: Wolves vs. Nets

When: 7:00pm CT, January 23/li>

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Patrick Beverley (Right Ankle Sprain) and Jordan McLaughlin (Return to Competition Reconditioning) are QUESTIONABLE.

Nets: Kevin Durant (Knee), Joe Harris (Ankle), and Paul Millsap (Personal) are OUT. Nicolas Claxton (Hamstring) is QUESTIONABLE.