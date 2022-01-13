Preview: Wolves at Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21) look to end their road trip on a high note as they face the Memphis Grizzlies (29-14) on Thursday in Tennessee.

Minnesota fell on a game-winning three-pointer versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, 128-125, en route to their first loss in five games. Wolves guard Anthony Edwards scored 20 in the fourth quarter and 28 in the game to bring the Wolves back from a double-digit deficit and briefly take the lead. Karl-Anthony Towns added 26 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the matchup.

Memphis has been the NBA's hottest team as of late, winning 10 consecutive contests. The Grizzlies pushed past the Golden State Warriors 116-108 on Tuesday night led by reigning Western Conference Player of the Week Ja Morant's 29 points.

Minnesota defeated Memphis 138-95 in the teams' previous meeting, and lost 125-118 in an overtime matchup in Memphis earlier in the year. Thursday's game will break the current 1-1 season series tie, with a fourth and final regular season contest coming on February 24 at Target Center.

What: Wolves at Grizzlies

When: 7:00pm CT, January 13

Where: FedExForum

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Jaylen Nowell (Left Ankle Sprain) is DOUBTFUL. Leandro Bolmaro is OUT in Health & Safety Protocols.

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks (Ankle) and Yves Pons (Health & Safety Protocols) are OUT. Steven Adams (Non-COVID Illness) is QUESTIONABLE.