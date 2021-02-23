Preview: Wolves at Bucks

The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-24) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (18-13) on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum. Tuesday's matchup will feature the debut of Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch, who met the team in Milwaukee following the announcement of his hiring on Monday morning.

Minnesota most recently fell to the New York Knicks, 103-99, on Sunday. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with a monstrous stat line of 27 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists.

Sunday marked 13 consecutive games decided by single digits for the Wolves, including 11 decided by two or fewer possessions.

The Bucks are in the midst of an eight-game homestand, with Tuesday's contest marking the team's fifth-consecutive home game. Winners of back to back games, Milwaukee most recently defeated the Sacramento Kings 128-115 on Sunday night. The Bucks duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton combined for 70 points, 26 rebounds, and 10 assists in the victory.

Tuesday's matchup will be the first between the two teams, with Minnesota owning a 31-29 advantage in the all-time series between the squads. The Bucks are currently winners of four straight versus the Timberwolves, including a narrow 106-104 victory for Milwaukee in the teams' previous meeting on New Year's Day 2020.

What: Wolves at Bucks

When: 7:00pm CT, February 23

Where: Fiserv Forum

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jarrett Culver (Left Ankle Sprain) and D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) are OUT.

Bucks: Jrue Holiday (Health & Safety Protocols) is OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Malik Beasley, F – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Bucks: G – D.J. Augustin, G – Donte DiVincenzo, F – Khris Middleton, F – Giannis Antetokounmpo, C – Brook Lopez