Preview: Wolves at Trail Blazers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (23-23), back at .500 for the eighth time this season, head on the road for a three-game trip, beginning in Oregon versus the Portland Trail Blazers (20-26) on Tuesday night.

Minnesota played one of its most complete games of the season on Sunday en route to a 136-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The Wolves trio of Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell, and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 71 points while reserves Jaylen Nowell and Taurean Prince scored 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Portland has won six of its last eight games, including a 114-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. Blazers guard CJ McCollum led the team with 19 points in the contest. Sans star guard Damian Lillard due to injury, Anfernee Simons has emerged as a scoring threat for Portland, averaging 23 points on nearly 46% shooting from the floor over his last 10 games. Simons tallied 26 the last time the Wolves and Blazers met.

The Timberwolves snapped an eight-game losing streak in Portland when they defeated the Blazers 116-111 earlier this season. A victory tonight would mark the first time the Wolves have won both matchups in Oregon since the 2004-05 season.

What: Wolves at Trail Blazers

When: 9:00pm CT, January 23/li>

Where: Moda Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Patrick Beverley (Right Ankle Sprain) is QUESTIONABLE.

Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard (Abs), Larry Nance (Knee), and Cody Zeller (Knee) are OUT. Robert Covington (Finger), Dennis Smith Jr. (Ankle), and Nassir Little (Knee) are PROBABLE.