‘Our Boards Are Set:’ Rosas Discusses Draft Night Readiness

On Wednesday evening, all eyes within the NBA world will be on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In possession of the Draft’s premier selection, Minnesota’s prospect evaluation is completed, but its work in assessing available options is just beginning with the League’s trade window officially beginning on Monday afternoon. Though the number one pick provides an undeniable excitement, the Wolves have had to assess nearly every prospect available with the added Draft capital of the No. 17 and No. 33 picks.

“Our boards are set, we’ve done our work, we’ve had six or seven months of due diligence to get to this point,” said President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. “Now it’s just ‘what are the options that we have to either select or trade those picks?’ for options that we would consider might be more helpful for the organization.”

The route the Timberwolves will take on Draft night will be dependent on the best available talent, with front office personnel continuing to analyze options and scenarios in preparation for Wednesday.

“At the end of the day, finding the best talent is going to give us the best chance at success,” Rosas shared.

On Wednesday night, the future of the Minnesota Timberwolves will become clearer.

The NBA Draft takes place virtually at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, November 18, airing on ESPN.

Minnesota owns the No. 1, 17, and 33 selections in the Draft.