Okogie, Nigeria Eliminated From 2020 Olympics With Loss To Italy

by Cody Sharrett
Posted: Jul 31, 2021

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie and Nigeria were eliminated from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo early Saturday morning with an 80-71 defeat to Italy. Okogie scored two points in seven minutes of work in the loss.

Nigeria went 0-3 for the tournament in Group B, previously falling to Australia and Germany. 

The 22-year-old Okogie averaged 4.3 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 steals for D'Tigers in his Olympic debut. 

