Okogie, Nigeria Eliminated From 2020 Olympics With Loss To Italy

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie and Nigeria were eliminated from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo early Saturday morning with an 80-71 defeat to Italy. Okogie scored two points in seven minutes of work in the loss.

Nigeria went 0-3 for the tournament in Group B, previously falling to Australia and Germany.

The 22-year-old Okogie averaged 4.3 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 steals for D'Tigers in his Olympic debut.