Wolves On The Rise In Latest NBA Power Rankings

The Timberwolves are on the up-and-up, and the NBA media is taking notice. In this week’s edition of NBA power rankings, the Wolves were risers across the board. Having just crossed the midpoint of the NBA season, the Wolves are in a great place to finish out the year strong and hopefully fight their way into a playoff spot.

The Wolves’ highest ranking from a major media outlet came from Sports Illustrated, who put them at No. 15, up three spots from last week. The folks over at NBA.com and CBS also had the Wolves in that range, putting them in the No. 17 spot.

Last week CBS had the Wolves at No. 18 and NBA.com had them at No. 19.

NBA.com’s John Schuhmann points out that the Wolves are probably better than their record and their ascent may just be beginning.

“The Wolves are one of three teams with a positive point differential and a losing record, are just two games out of a playoff spot, and have a big three-game stretch against the eighth-place Lakers and ninth-place Jazz later this month,” he writes.

The Wolves’ biggest jump came on ESPN, where they went from No. 24 last week to No. 19 this week.

The Wolves’ recent run has been made possible by the incredible play of Karl-Anthony Towns, who, is now averaging career highs in rebounds, blocks, assists, steals and made three-pointers. He’s on another level. You can read more from Timberwolves.com’s Kyle Ratke here.

The Wolves are now 1.5 games out of the No. 8 seed with the Lakers' loss last night and have a big stretch of games coming up, including big home matchups against the Spurs, Jazz, Suns and Grizzlies.