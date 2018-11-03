Wolves Put Up Fight, But Fall To Warriors On Road

The Timberwolves put up a good fight, but the Warriors did what champions do, outscoring the Wolves 33-12 in the final quarter to come away with a 116-99 win.

Minnesota played inspired basketball for the first three quarters, but the Wolves fell apart on both ends during the final 12 minutes.

Andrew Wiggins was solid for the Wolves, finishing with 22 points, four rebounds and two steals. Jimmy Butler added 21 points and five assists, but was 0-for-8 from the 3-point line.

Karl-Anthony Towns normally dominates the Warriors, but struggled on Friday night, finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Taj Gibson rounded things out with 12 points.

Derrick Rose, who scored 50 points on Wednesday night, left in the first half with an ankle injury. We’ll update you accordingly.

For the Warriors, it was all about their ‘Big 3.’

Kevin Durant finished with 33 points and 13 rebounds. Steph Curry had 28 points and nine rebounds, while Klay Thompson added 22 points, 12 coming from deep.

The Wolves fall to 4-5 overall, while the Warriors improve to 9-1.

Minnesota is up next on Sunday night against the Blazers in Portland at 8 p.m.