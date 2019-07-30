The Legend Of Naz Reid Continued At Vikings Training Camp

The summer of team building continued on Monday for Ryan Saunders’ Timberwolves squad.

Saunders, along with Jaylen Nowell, Naz Reid and Jordan Murphy, stopped by Vikings training camp in Eagan.

Lindsey Young over at Vikings.com did a great job of capturing the trip. We’re not trying to steal any of her thunder. Make sure to read her full piece from the visit here.

My favorite part from the visit was when Vikings coach Mike Zimmer met the players, most notably Reid.

Saunders: “You want to put (Reid) under center? He said he can throw.”

Zimmer: “He can throw?”

Saunders: “He used to play quarterback.”

Zimmer: “We’re gonna run some sneaks for you.”

Everyone: Laughs.

You can see Zimmer’s face light up during this exchange.

Fourth-and-goal. Vikings from the 1-yard line. Bradbury snaps to Naz Reid, Reid plows through the five defenders and carries three into the endzone and . . . VIKINGS TOUCHDOWN!

The Legend of Naz Reid continues to grow.