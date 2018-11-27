Wolves Make It 3 Straight With Win Over Cavs

It wasn’t a season-changing win by any means, but the Wolves took down the Cavaliers 102-95 in Cleveland on Monday night.

As they say sometimes at the end of November: A win is a win.

The win marked Minnesota’s third-straight win and the Wolves move to 10-11 overall. The Cavaliers fall to 4-15.

After struggling in Saturday’s win over the Bulls, Wolves wing Rob Covington came to play, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals. He shot 4-for-7 from the 3-point line. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double. Jeff Teague added 13 points, six assists and somehow three blocks.

Derrick Rose led the bench with 12 points. Andrew Wiggins rounded things out with 11 points.

Kyle Korver led Cleveland with 22 points. Rodney Hood added 16, while Tristan Thompson finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Larry Nance Jr. and Collin Sexton rounded things out with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The difference in the game was defense. The Wolves forced 16 turnovers in the game, eight coming from steals. They also had eight blocks.

Minnesota will look to keep the good times rolling and move to .500 on Wednesday night at home against the Spurs.