Wolves Host New-Look Rockets Twice, Including ESPN Primetime Game

The Rockets made a shocker of a move this offseason, swapping Chris Paul and future first-round picks to the Thunder for Russell Westbrook.

If we’ve learned anything about the Rockets over the years, it’s that they are always in the conversation to acquire any player.

The move reunites Westbrook and James Harden, who played with the Thunder together from 2009-12.

Did you know Kevin Durant was also on that team? We should all talk about that more!

That was a joke. We should not all talk about that more.

What will a Harden and Westbrook backcourt look like? That’s the billion-dollar question. But for a team that looked like it peaked with Paul at point guard, the Rockets opened up their window a little bit more.

Westbrook’s shot selection doesn’t exactly fit the Rockets system. Who breaks first, Westbrook or Mike D’Antoni? This is going to be like the Carmelo Anthony experiment times infinity.

The Wolves matchup against the Rockets twice at Target Center. The first will be on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. CT. The second will be on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. That game will be an ESPN primetime game.

There a few storylines here. The Harden/Westbrook backcourt might lead the way, but let’s not forget that new Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas started his career with the Rockets in 2003 and spent 16 seasons there. Rosas is trying to bring that “in the conversation for any player” mentality to Minnesota.

And I don’t know about you, but I’m excited for some Josh Okogie vs. James Harden action.

The Wolves will also face off against the Rockets in Houston on Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Jan 11.

