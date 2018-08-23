Wolves GM Scott Layden Enjoyed Last Year's Pivotal Game 82 Just As Much As We Did

This transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity. This conversation is from an episode of the Layup Line podcast between Kyle Ratke, Julian Andrews and Timberwolves General Manager Scott Layden.

Layden: We’re excited to get into the playoffs. It was critical for our franchise, as you guys know, we needed to make that push and we need to just keep getting better. So that’s the task at hand and adding tough guys, adding guys that are serious and have a winning attitude all the time is critical to us.

Ratke: That was probably the best game I’ve ever watched in person.

Andrews: Oh yeah, I’ll never forget that game.

Ratke: Game 82. I’ve never seen anything more exciting. The Game 3 against Houston rivals that but I’ve been here for four years and I’ve never seen the place like that. The town was hungry for the playoffs and that was just an unbelievable performance.

Layden: Yeah, especially since the game happened organically and it just turned that the two teams faced off like that on the very last day and the game was in overtime… I was excited the whole day, the day before, this was just such a rare occurrence to be involved in a game like that. I’ve been fortunate to be a part of organizations that have had tremendous playoff wins, but that game was truly like what we see in the NCAA. Both teams were very good, both teams were well coached and both teams gave maximum effort. It’s maybe shallow for Denver but they played a great game and anybody could have won it, it was sad that somebody had to lose.

