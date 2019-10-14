Wolves Get Hot From Deep, Dominate Maccabi Haifa

As expected, the Timberwolves absolutely dominated Maccabi Haifa on Sunday night at Target Center, winning 131-101.

It was Minnesota’s first and only home preseason game.

If you’re looking for a storyline, which is sometimes hard to find during these games, it’s that the Wolves continued to get 3-point shots up (coming into the game, they averaged 44 per contest). Minnesota shot 36 in this one and connected on 14, hitting on a 38.9 percent clip. The wing trio of Treveon Graham, Jake Layman and Andrew Wiggins combined to shoot 6-for-7 from deep.

Graham started his second-straight game at small forward, and it’s probably fair to think he’s the favorite to start there in the regular season.

For the Wolves to acquire Graham and Shabazz Napier for basically nothing this offseason will make this front office look very, very smart. Napier was solid in this one, finishing with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Jarrett Culver didn’t play in the first quarter (Wiggins played the entire quarter), but Culver came in to replace him and finished with 11 points, four assists, three rebounds and a block in 24 minutes. He continues to be an impressive playmaker.

It was a good chance to see some players we haven’t seen as much of get some run. Lindell Wiggington, Jordan McLaughlin, Tyrone Wallace, Jaylen Nowell, Naz Reid and Jordan Murphy all saw playing time.

The Wolves will travel to Indiana on Monday in anticipation for Tuesday night’s preseason game against the Pacers. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.