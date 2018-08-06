Wolves Get First Look At New-Look Lakers Early In Season

The Wolves won’t have to wait long to see the new-look Lakers in 2018-19.

And when we say the new-look Lakers, of course we mean the team that LeBron James now plays for. While Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee are fine NBA players, LeBron remains the NBA’s biggest draw.

The Wolves will host James and the Lakers on Monday Oct. 29 at the Target Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on NBA TV.

It’s just Minnesota’s second home game of the season. Ironically, the Wolves’ first home game comes on Oct. 19 against the Cavaliers, the team that LeBron does not play for anymore.

Los Angeles landed the offseason’s biggest free agent.

Even at age 33, James had another incredible season, averaging 27.5 points, a career-high 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game.

In 29 career games against the Wolves, James is averaging 26.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

The Wolves got the best of him last season at Target Center, The Wolves blew out the Cavaliers 127-99 on Jan. 8. In 27 minutes, the Wolves held James to 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Jimmy Butler stepped up with 21 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals. He also played 27 minutes.

Apart from adding the best player in the league, Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka were busy, signing Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley, Stephenson and McGee, while drafting Moritz Wagner.

The Lakers have a unique team, with building blocks like Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma also on the roster. How will the veterans and young players mix together? Will Rondo start over Ball? Will they share the court together?

Minnesota was 4-0 against Los Angeles last season. Obviously, that doesn’t mean a whole lot considering how much the Lakers have changed.

The Wolves will also play the Lakers on Wednesday Nov. 7 in LA, Sunday Jan. 6 at home (day game, Broadcast) and Thursday Jan. 24 in LA.