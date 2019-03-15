Wolves Get Cold Late, Fall To Jazz In Utah

The shorthanded Wolves weren’t able to steal a win in Utah on Thursday night.

That marks seven-straight losses for the Wolves on the road.

The Wolves were within eight points in the third quarter, but they weren’t able to get momentum going and ultimately lost 120-100.

With the win, the Jazz won the season series 3-1.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 26 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, but foul trouble hindered him and he fouled out in the fourth quarter. Andrew Wiggins returned to the lineup and finished with 14 points. Tyus Jones finished with 12 points and nine assists, while Dario Saric rounded things out with 10 points.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 24 points and six assists. Jae Crowder added 18 points. Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert combined for 27 points and 24 rebounds. Joe Ingles and Kyle Korver finished with a combined 23 points, 15 coming from the 3-point line.

Without Jeff Teague, Derrick Rose and Robert Covington, it’s tough sledding for the Wolves.

They’ll finish their three-game road trip on Sunday night against the Rockets in Houston. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN, Fox Sports North Plus and 830 WCCO.