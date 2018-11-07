Wolves Fantasy Player Of The Game | Nov. 7 At Lakers

There are only a few starting point guards around the league who will come cheaper on DraftKings than Derrick Rose. You can add him to your daily fantasy roster for just $5,600 despite the fact that he will certainly get a ton of run tonight in what should be a very fast-paced game.

The last time the Wolves and Lakers met, Rose finished with 29.25 fantasy points despite Jeff Teague and Jimmy Butler both playing. Teague is out tonight so Rose will get the start and take most of Teague’s minutes. Against the Clippers, Rose scored 30.25 fantasy points in a similar role. However, Wednesday’s game should be a lot faster and higher-scoring than Monday’s contest. That can only help Rose.

Rose has been very consistent when he’s earned big minutes for the Wolves. Our very own Kyle Ratke wrote this morning that when Rose has topped 30 minutes he’s averaging 26.8 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. That’s awesome, especially at his price. There’s little doubt that Rose will be part of a lot of lineups tonight and he might make a lot of fantasy owners look very smart. Get him in.