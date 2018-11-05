Wolves Fantasy Player Of The Game | Nov. 5 At Clippers

Josh Okogie has been a great surprise for the Wolves this season, stringing together several impressive games as the Wolves. However, though he has put on several well-rounded performances, Okogie hasn’t managed to string together enough consistency to make it into weekly fantasy lineups on a regular basis.

Daily fantasy, however, is another thing entirely, and in a matchup with the Clippers on Monday Okogie might be the perfect way to round out a roster. The Wolves are without Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose is questionable, so Okogie will get a lot of run, likely as the first man off the bench.

The folks over at DraftKings seem to have been paying attention to Okogie, and his salary has risen a little to $4,500 in tonight’s matchup, but he could still provide a ton of value. When the Wolves played the Clippers in the preseason Okogie had three blocks—those defensive stats go a long way in fantasy. Okogie will be matched up against an interesting duo in Lou Williams and fellow rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander will probably spend most of his time at point guard, so it will be Okogie’s job to contain Williams on defense and take advantage of Williams’ lack of defensive abilities on the other end.

Okogie has shown in the last few games that he’s able to take advantage of opportunity when it presents itself and that opportunity will be there tonight. The Wolves may not make him an offensive centerpiece, but he’ll find a way to get his shots. At his low price, that makes for a perfect value fantasy play.