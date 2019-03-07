Wolves Encourage A Love Of Reading At Annual 'Read To Achieve' Event

The Wolves are in the thick of the NBA season, but on Thursday the team took a morning away from basketball to give back to the community.

As a part of the Timberwolves and Lynx Fastbreak Foundation’s Read to Achieve Program. Timberwolves players, along with Wolves and Lynx staff from across the organization, traveled to classrooms around the cities to read to students and help spread a joy for reading and books. Across the organization, 132 people participated, visiting 13 schools and interacting with 2,715 children. Quite the impact for one morning.

Additionally, the program had a focus on Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day) which is Friday), with the books the team brought to the schools focusing on the achievements of women throughout history.

It’s always fun when Timberwolves players have a chance to get out in the community, especially to hang out with children. When the Wolves have a chance to visit schools, it always leads to a ton of smiles all around.

“We’ve been learning [about] role models so it really meant a lot for KAT to come in and actually read to our students because they got to see what the hard work has paid off for him, and they got to ask him questions about how he got to where he is today,” said Mari Stohlmann, a first-grade teacher at Earle Brown Elementary.

It’s a great thing for teachers and students to get to see the Timberwolves in their schools and it’s a fun event for the team as well. Being involved in the community and being good citizens in Minnesota is a big part of the Wolves’ identity.

Bigger than basketball. The team spent the morning at Earle Brown Elementary reading books focused on empowering women to celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day pic.twitter.com/XYcGFMAnT1 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 7, 2019

“We really as an organization with the Timberwolves we have a really great group of players, really high-character men, and just being able to show that to others and be examples in the community is a big part of what we want to be,” said Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders.

Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was thrilled to be a part of the event. He said that he spends a lot of time reading when the team is on the road and he was happy to share that love with the students he talked with.

“I love when the kids get to see us, to see the smiles on the kids, see them listening to us and really seeing that love for reading start to burn in them,” he said. “It’s an amazing event that the Timberwolves run every year and I’m glad to be a part of it this year.”