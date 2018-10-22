Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | October 22 vs. Pacers

Taj Gibson isn’t known for gaudy numbers, but he can certainly put up the occasional gem. Against Indiana, he’ll be starting against Thaddeus Young, who has good size but isn’t known for being a great defender. Additionally, Myles Turner will probably not be able to handle Karl-Anthony Towns by himself, so there’s a strong likelihood Gibson will find himself matched up with smaller players or left unguarded for offensive rebounds and put-backs.

Gibson is available for $4,500 on DraftKings, and should offer good value for that price. He won’t be your leading fantasy scorer but going with Gibson will give you flexibility to spend bigger on other players while not giving up too much at whichever forward spot you assign to Gibson.

If you’re looking for a Wolves player in a more high-profile spot, Towns is the obvious choice. Indiana has good defenders at the guard spots, but an undersized back like that could give up a big game to the talented Wolves center.