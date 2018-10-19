Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | October 19 vs. Cavs

There are few certainties in fantasy sports, but there are a few safe bets out there. The Warriors will probably make the playoffs, Kirk Cousins will probably throw a touchdown to Adam Thielen on Sunday and Andrew Wiggins will probably light the Cavs on fire tonight.

Available for $6,200 tonight on DraftKings, Wiggins is cheaper than Karl-Anthony Towns, Jimmy Butler or Jeff Teague. If you’re looking for a Wolves player to add to your daily fantasy roster, Wiggins is one that is certain to outplay his value. Why? It’s the Cavs!

Against the team that traded him after selecting him No. 1 overall, Wiggins has averaged 27.9 points while shooting 54.6 percent from the field and a white-hot 48.9 percent from three over the course of his career. Wiggins got off to a great start to his season on Wednesday night in San Antonio, and going up against Rodney Hood he should be in line for another big night.

The only downside to tonight’s matchup is that the Cavs could switch Cedi Osman onto Wiggins if he really gets going leaving Hood to guard Butler. That’s unlikely though, as the Cavs probably view Butler as a larger threat. In the unlikely event the Cavs do put the better defensive player in Osman on Wiggins, Wiggins still has the athleticism and size to beat him off the dribble, and the Cavs switch a lot on defense anyway so the Wolves should be able to find him favorable matchups.

It’s your money, so do with it what you will, but I’d put mine on Wiggins tonight.