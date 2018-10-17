Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | October 17 at Spurs

If you’re celebrating the start of the NBA season by playing a little daily fantasy on Wednesday, Jeff Teague might be one of your keys to victory.

Teague is available for $6,200 on DraftKings for the Wolves’ season opener against the Spurs. He’s cheaper than players like Trae Young, D’Angelo Russell and Eric Bledsoe. Daily fantasy is all about finding value picks and Teague, playing against an extremely depleted San Antonio backcourt, could be in for a big game.

Teague averaged 14.3 points and 6.7 assists against San Antonio last season, shooting 48.5 percent from the field. He could definitely top those numbers tonight playing against a team that pretty much only has Patty Mills and Bryn Forbes to hold things down at point guard. None of those players are known for their defense, and the team as a whole will probably be more focused on stopping Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns. Teague should be the one that reaps the benefits.

If you’ve got your heart set on another guy at point guard, Taj Gibson could be a great value pick at power forward. He had an excellent finish to his preseason and can be added for just $4,700.