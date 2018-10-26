Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Oct. 26 vs Bucks

Derrick Rose is having a great season for the Wolves, but for some reason a lot of people are still sleeping on him. That group might include the folks over at DraftKings, where Rose is available for just $4,600 for tonight’s matchup against the Bucks.

While Andrew Wiggins might return tonight, Jimmy Butler is questionable with an illness, so Rose’s minutes shouldn’t be in danger. He’s been holding steady at around 25-30 minutes a night so far this season, and has had a few excellent performances. Rose is a high ceiling low floor play for tonight against a Bucks team that is not particularly deep at their guard spots.

As the leader of the second unit, Rose will almost certainly be good for double-digit points and a few assists, rebounds and steals. The last time Butler sat out, against Dallas, Rose went off for 47.25 points on DraftKings. Over the course of the season he’s averaging 28.4 fantasy points per game. In a contest against Milwaukee, which plays at one of the highest paces in the league, there’s a good chance he will beat that number tonight.