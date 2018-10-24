Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Oct. 24 at Toronto

The Raptors represent a tough matchup for Wolves players in the daily fantasy world, but if you’re looking for a Minnesota player to anchor your team, look no further than Karl-Anthony Towns.

For $8,200 on DraftKings, Towns is a reliable cornerstone who come at a good enough value to leave you money to spend elsewhere on your roster. He’ll be going up against an undersized Toronto frontline, and he’s scored more than 40 fantasy points in each of his last two games. After a slow start, Towns is rolling, and you’d be smart to roll with him.

If you’re looking for a lower-cost player, Derrick Rose has been on a tear lately. He has a tough matchup in Fred VanVleet, but Rose costs just $4,400 to add and has averaged 28.6 fantasy points on the season.