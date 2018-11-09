Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Nov. 9 At Kings

If you’ve been distracted this season by the three-point barrages, throwback Derrick Rose and the continued improvement of Karl-Anthony Towns, nobody would blame you. However, take a second to look at the rest of the roster you’ll see that Taj Gibson has been a sneaky good fantasy play lately. Against the Lakers, Gibson scored 16 points with 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals. That performance was good for 43.25 points on DraftKings.

Gibson’s price is going up in daily fantasy, but he’s still a great value at the power forward position. To roster him tonight you’ll need to shell out just $4,900. That gives you plenty of room to fill out the rest of your roster with higher-priced players.

If you’re looking for a big-money guy from this game, look no further than Jimmy Butler. Buddy Hield won’t be able to stop him and the fast-paced style of the Kings will give up a lot of open looks to the Wolves’ guards. He’s the 10th most expensive player on the night, going for $8,600, but he still could easily outperform his price.