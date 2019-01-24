Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Jan 24 At Lakers

Sometimes the key in daily fantasy is to hit on a player who is coming out of a slump and can offer great value for their price. Thursday night against the Lakers, Andrew Wiggins is a perfect candidate. Though Wiggins has not been a super valuable fantasy player as of late, he played well in the Wolves’ last game against the Suns, but still saw his DraftKings salary drop to $5,600.

Wiggins also has played very well against the Lakers this season, averaging 40.1 fantasy points per game. Additionally, Wiggins has been a better fantasy player on the road than at home this season. He could dramatically outperform his salary tonight and could be a good value play to round out your fantasy roster.

If you’re not buying that this could be a bounce-back game for Wiggins, give Taj Gibson a look. He has also played very well against L.A. this season and can be rostered for just $4,700.