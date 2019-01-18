Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Jan. 15 vs. Spurs

Sometimes fantasy basketball requires a lot of mental gymnastics, and sometimes it’s just about finding a matchup that looks promising and riding with it. Jeff Teague has that type of game tonight.

While the Spurs are a good basketball team, their strength is not in their backcourt. They have a depleted point guard rotation and will start Derrick White against Teague. No knock on White—he’s a solid player—but he’s not the best defender, and Teague should be able to take advantage. The Spurs are a top-5 defensive unit over the last 15 games, so Teague might need to shoulder a bigger scoring load if San Antonio is able to limit Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, neither one of whom have sterling records against the Spurs.

The Wolves will also be down a man with Tyus Jones out, so Teague will need to play a full load of minutes and then some and will have plenty of opportunity to produce for fantasy owners. Teague can be rostered for $5,900 on DraftKings, making him a good bargain at a below-average price.